Damien Hobgood at Nazaré 2 – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Allgemein
Damien Hobgood (Satellite Beach, Florida, USA) appears in a second angle as he paddles into a late drop, frothy inside and airborne exit at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal during the Nazaré Challenge Big Wave Tour event on December 20, 2016. Video by WSL Video Team. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.

