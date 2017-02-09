BMX Street: T$B Crew – Iowa & Wisconsin – 2016 / 2017 (Submission)

BMX Street (Submission): check out the T$B Crew shredding the Iowa & Wisconsin area! Brandon Zasada, Jordan Papenthien, Eric Copeland, Josh „Duck“ Reuter & Bo Foreman – thanks to Brandon & Eric for submitting the raw / webisode! feel free to submit your (raw / without music only!) videos, too! go here: http://woozybmx.com/submit-your-video/

words from Brandon:

T$B is a crew out of the Iowa/Wisconsin area, we put in work every year to try and produce an annual video. We just try to have as much fun as possible, spot search, talk sh*t and enjoy Bmx to the fullest and this is the result!

Subscribe to WOOZYBMX for more awesome BMX Videos: http://youtube.com/user/woozybmx?sub_confirmation=1

CHECK THIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUYp5Wjgdog&list=PLIkncM60TYOfOMEEoe1o4tQDHkyXm6YpT

follow woozybmx:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/woozy.bmx.magazine

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/woozybmx

GOOGLE+: https://plus.google.com/+woozybmx

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/woozybmx

BLOG: http://woozybmx.com

WOOZY BMX Youtube CHANNEL: http://youtube.com/woozybmx

please let us know what you think in the comments. you guys are awesome! thanks! 🙂

want your video to be featured on the woozybmx youtube channel?

send the link to: submit@woozybmx.com

general questions: info@woozybmx.com

business only contact: youtube@woozybmx.com