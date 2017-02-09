BMX Street: T$B Crew – Iowa & Wisconsin – 2016 / 2017 (Submission)
BMX Street (Submission): check out the T$B Crew shredding the Iowa & Wisconsin area! Brandon Zasada, Jordan Papenthien, Eric Copeland, Josh „Duck“ Reuter & Bo Foreman – thanks to Brandon & Eric for submitting the raw / webisode! feel free to submit your (raw / without music only!) videos, too! go here: http://woozybmx.com/submit-your-video/
words from Brandon:
T$B is a crew out of the Iowa/Wisconsin area, we put in work every year to try and produce an annual video. We just try to have as much fun as possible, spot search, talk sh*t and enjoy Bmx to the fullest and this is the result!
