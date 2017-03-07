Barcelona Spain – The City of Counts in 4K!

We travelled around Barcelona Spain for two days getting as many time lapses as we could!
YOU can make these transitions too! Check out this simple tutorial: ***COMING SOON***

If you want to see more travel videos go here: https://youtu.be/Zk9J5xnTVMA?list=PL708E2FE711E7B3C3

Want to be in our next video?!? Follow us on social media!
https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp

https://www.instagram.com/devinsupertamp

MUSIC CREDITS:
„Illumination“ – original music by Jennifer Thomas
Youtube Channel:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCLJvCZ94E8B-7uxh34muQw
Website: http://www.jenniferthomasmusic.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jenniferthomas
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/jenniferthomaspiano/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jennifer-thomas/id595536212
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Jennifer-Thomas/e/B001LI0Z8W/digital/ref=ntt_mp3_rdr?_encoding=UTF8&sn=d

Time-lapse Photography by Carter Hogan using the Canon 5d Mark IV.
Cinematography by Devin Graham on the RED Weapon and Devin Graham Signature Glidecam.
Edited by Carter Hogan using Adobe Premiere Pro CC.
Colored by Carter Hogan and Tyson Henderson

Read about this adventure in our blog!
http://devingraham.blogspot.com/

For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

,
