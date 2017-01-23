Adam Hadwin’s 13th birdie of the day to shoot 59 leads Shots of the Week
Check out the top five shots of the week from the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, including Bud Cauley, Hudson Swafford, Phil Mickelson, Chad Campbell and Adam Hadwin.
