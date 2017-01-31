2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open preview
The greatest show on grass returns to TPC Scottsdale for the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, home to the loudest hole in golf that’s more than lived up to the hype.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet