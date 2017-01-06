► Updates from each day of the Rally Dakar here: http://win.gs/DAKARDAILY

Nasser Al-Attiyah has a deep understanding of the desert, and that knowledge has helped him establish a reputation as the quickest man on dunes. The two-time Dakar Rally winner shares his top tips for racing on the sand.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

2 Time Dakar Winner Ripping Through Sand Dunes | Dakar 2017