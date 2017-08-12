Adrian Buchan Gets High Score of Day 1 at the Billabong Pro Tahiti 2017
Ace Buchan continues his great riding in Tahiti with an 8.83 in Round One at the 2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti.
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)