A Long-Term Future Together for the Silver Arrows & PETRONAS

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport had a rare opportunity to talk to PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin at the recent Austrian Grand Prix.

Hear what he has to say about the intense competition of the 2017 season so far, his thoughts on the value and benefits created through the partnership between PETRONAS and Mercedes Benz, how he sees the partnership moving forward and what PETRONAS has in store for the final Malaysia Grand Prix later in the season.

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

Tweets by MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)