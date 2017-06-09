9th June: 35th America’s Cup Race Round-Up

There was only one race on the final day of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-finals with Artemis Racing taking the win over SoftBank Team Japan. The two teams were so evenly matched that it made for a thrilling series, but it means the end of the road for SoftBank Team Japan. The Swedes will now advance to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-finals.

