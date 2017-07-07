96WILLMEER | Testspiel-Highlights | SC Weiche Flensburg – Hannover 96

Submit Video
Am Donnerstag ging es für unsere Roten weg vom Strand hin zum ersten und einzigen Testspiel des Trainingslagers beim SC Weiche Flensburg. Nach 90 Minuten stand es 5:2 für die Breitenreiter-Elf – 96TV hat für Euch alle Tore in der Zusammenfassung.

