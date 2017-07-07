#96WILLMEER | Testspiel-Highlights | SC Weiche Flensburg – Hannover 96
Am Donnerstag ging es für unsere Roten weg vom Strand hin zum ersten und einzigen Testspiel des Trainingslagers beim SC Weiche Flensburg. Nach 90 Minuten stand es 5:2 für die Breitenreiter-Elf – 96TV hat für Euch alle Tore in der Zusammenfassung.
► Abonniert uns für mehr Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Subscribe for more Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Website: http://www.hannover96.de
► Facebook: http://facebook.com/hannover96
► Twitter: http://twitter.com/hannover96
► Instagram: http://instagram.com/hannover96
► Fanshop: https://shop.hannover96.de/
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)