80 Metre Solo Goal by Paul Breitner! | 1982/83 Season

34 years ago today Paul Breitner scored the goal of the month March 1983 with a wonderful solo effort! Great skill and composure by the former FC Bayern skipper!

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)