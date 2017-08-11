70 Years Celebrations – Vienna, June 17th 2017
Ferrari’s official partner in Vienna, Gohm GmbH played host to 250 guests from across the nation on Saturday, June 17, for a very special celebration of Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary. The event also had an international dimension with cars coming from as far as Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary to attend.
