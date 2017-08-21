Submit Video
70 Years Celebrations – Pebble Beach Concours, August 17 – 20 2017

In celebration of Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary, four Special Ferrari Classes graced the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Also on display, on the first fairway, were 70 iconic models from the company’s 70 years, enjoyed by clients and spectators alike.

Go to the Web Special: http://Ferrari70.com

