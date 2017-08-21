70 Years Celebrations – Pebble Beach Concours, August 17 – 20 2017
In celebration of Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary, four Special Ferrari Classes graced the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Also on display, on the first fairway, were 70 iconic models from the company’s 70 years, enjoyed by clients and spectators alike.
