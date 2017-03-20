Submit Video
70 Years Celebrations – New Zealand, March 12th 2017

Motorsport
Supporting the global calendar of 70 official Ferrari 70th Anniversary events around the world, an incredible line up of classic and modern Ferrari models from every era were showcased at the event held in Taupo.

Go to the Web Special: http://Ferrari70.com

