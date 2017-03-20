70 Years Celebrations – New Zealand, March 12th 2017

Supporting the global calendar of 70 official Ferrari 70th Anniversary events around the world, an incredible line up of classic and modern Ferrari models from every era were showcased at the event held in Taupo.

Go to the Web Special: http://Ferrari70.com

Subscribe ferrariworld: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ferrariworld

Follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Ferrari

and Twitter http://twitter.com/ferrari

Ferrari Since 1947

http://www.ferrari.com

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)