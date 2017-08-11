70 Years Celebrations – London, July 19th 2017

Leading luxury dealer group H.R. Owen has brought central London to a standstill by assembling 70 Ferraris in the heart of the city to commemorate Ferrari’s 70th birthday.

In one of the biggest Ferrari gatherings ever to grace London, H.R. Owen Ferrari customer cars descended on Waterloo Place in waves before lining up and wowing enthusiasts in the capital.

The line-up celebrated Ferrari’s brilliance and domination through the ages, with everything from the front-engined 550, F12 and 458 Italia to the new GTC4 Lusso.

Taking centre stage at the event on its own podium was a special LaFerrari Aperta, which brought about plenty of attention from members of the public and owners alike. It was also the star attraction during the day’s main photoshoot, as H.R. Owen Ferrari customers came together to celebrate.

Go to the Web Special: http://Ferrari70.com

Subscribe ferrariworld: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ferrariworld

Follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Ferrari

and Twitter http://twitter.com/ferrari

Ferrari Since 1947

http://www.ferrari.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)