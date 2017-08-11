70 Years Celebrations – Hockenheim, June 30th – July 1st 2017

As a special initiative for Ferrari owners and fans based in Germany, Ferrari has hosted a 70th anniversary celebration of the marque’s foundation at the world-renowned Hockenheim circuit attracting over a thousand visitors to the track through the day. A fair number of Ferrari guests also travelled in from neighbouring countries Switzerland and Austria to join in the market’s festivities.

