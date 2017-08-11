70 Years Celebrations – Ferrari Racing Days Shanghai, May 28th-29th 2017
The widely acclaimed Ferrari Racing Days returned to Shanghai for the seventh consecutive year, with more than 150 national media and 47,000 passionate Ferrari owners and enthusiasts descending on the Shanghai International Circuit for a gripping and exhilarating programme with the Maranello manufacturer that makes the world dream about Italian excellence.
Go to the Web Special: http://Ferrari70.com
Subscribe ferrariworld: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ferrariworld
Follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Ferrari
and Twitter http://twitter.com/ferrari
Ferrari Since 1947
http://www.ferrari.com
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)