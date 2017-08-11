70 Years Celebrations – Ferrari Racing Days Shanghai, May 28th-29th 2017

The widely acclaimed Ferrari Racing Days returned to Shanghai for the seventh consecutive year, with more than 150 national media and 47,000 passionate Ferrari owners and enthusiasts descending on the Shanghai International Circuit for a gripping and exhilarating programme with the Maranello manufacturer that makes the world dream about Italian excellence.

