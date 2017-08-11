70 Years Celebrations – Budapest, June 23rd-25th 2017

Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations landed in Budapest with the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. Prancing Horse customers from Hungary and neighbouring countries could take part in a series of events aimed at sharing the passion for the marque.

