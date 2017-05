Tuesday, 30th May saw the first racing of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 2. Another action packed day on the water with highlights being the rematch between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand, and Land Rover BAR pulling off an upset in the final race of the day over the Swedes to earn only their second win of the regatta.

