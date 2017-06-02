2nd June: 35th America’s Cup Racing Round-Up

A decisive day on the water at the 35th America’s Cup which saw many teams fates determined. Artemis Racing redeemed themselves and will now advance, at the expense of Groupama Team France who are now unable to earn enough points to make it through to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs. Meanwhile Emirates Team New Zealand hit a milestone, as they became the first team to stay up on the foils 100% of a race.

