2017 World Title Race is Already Making History: 7 Events & 7 Different Winners

With four events left to go on the 2017 Championship Tour, this year’s World Title race is already one for the record books. The last time the first seven events of the season had seven different winners was 1992, some 25 years ago, which was the same year Kelly Slater won his first World Title. In retrospect, Slater’s ascension was a harbinger of a huge shift to come. So is this same thing happening this season? We’ll let you be the judge after you digest a few revealing facts. #WSL

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)