2017 World Championships | Visit of the IOC President

The IOC President Thomas Bach travelled to Dusseldorf to watch the world’s best players in action at the Liebherr 2017 World Table Tennis Championships. Inspired by the players President Bach could not resist playing some TTX himself against Bernadette Szocs & Kanak Jha! The ITTF was happy too have the German as part of the 51,000 total spectators at #ITTFWorlds2017.

