2017 World Championships | Meet Your Idol

Which table tennis superstar would you want to meet if you win a backstage pass to meet your idol?

2 lucky fans met up with their idol Zhang Jike at the Liebherr 2017 World Table Tennis Championships to interact with the Chinese superstar!

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)