Review all the highlights from the Alvaro Robles/Galia D. vs Chen Chien-An/Cheng I-C. (1/4) from the 2017 World Championships

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)