2017 World Championships | Great Sportsmanship by Ionescu

At 13 all in the 7th and deciding game between Groth & Franziska and Ionescu & Crisan, the Romanian hit a fault serve, which was not seen by any of the umpires.

Groth alerted the umpires about fault and although the point was awarded to the Romanian pair, Ionescu showed great sportsmanship and changed the score in favour of his opponents.

