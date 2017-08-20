2017 US Open Welcomes Snapchat Spectacles Snapbots

Discover Snapchat Spectacles from Snapbots at the 2017 US Open, a Grand Slam first. This unique onsite activation will give US Open fans the ability to share their tennis stories through their own viewpoints using Spectacles, HD filming sunglasses.

Fans visiting Flushing Meadows will have a fresh vertical to share their US Open tennis stories on Snapchat and can purchase Spectacles starting August 26 during Arthur Ashe Kids Day, and throughout the tournament from August 28 to September 10.

#USOpenxSpectacles

