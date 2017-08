Join us at the #USOpen Experience, a two-day event at NYC’s Seaport District featuring players, music, food (by Korilla BBQ and Lavazza), and the unveiling of the 2017 US Open draw!

The free event will be held on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25, from 10 am to 8 pm each day. The Seaport District is located on Fulton St. b/w Pearl St. & South St.

More info: http://ms.spr.ly/6183rv6UW

