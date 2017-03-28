2017 TAG Heuer XXL Biggest Wave Nominees Group Clip – WSL Big Wave Awards

All five nominees for the 2016 TAG Heuer XXL Biggest Wave Award are presented in a single clip for your review. Featuring Kai Lenny at Jaws, Francisco Porcella at Nazaré, Sebastian Steudtner at Nazaré and Hugo Vau at Nazaré. (Trevor Sven Carlson at Nazaré is also a nominee but only still photos exist.) Video by Marcus Rodrigues, Timelapse Media, Timelapse Media and Timelapse Media. The TAG Heuer XXL Biggest Wave Award is a key category at the 2015 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information and to watch the live webcast of the show on April 29, see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.

