2017 Quicken Loans National preview

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

With only 10 events left before the FedExCup Playoffs begin, players will look to make a move in the standings on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Rickie Fowler joins the likes of Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed in the field near the nation’s capital.

The Quicken Loans National returns to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. In 2016, Navy veteran Billy Hurley III carded back-to-back birdies on holes No. 15 and 16 to secure his first win on the PGA TOUR.

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.

Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR‘ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‚The Takeaway‘.

Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!

Follow PGA TOUR online:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com

PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)