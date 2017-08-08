2017 PGA Championship preview

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

The top players in the world head to Quail Hollow Golf Club, a first-time host of the PGA Championship, but permanent home of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. With Jordan Spieth eyeing a career grand slam at the age of 24, he will have to top several in-form players including two-time PGA Champion, Rory McIlroy.

The Quail Hollow Club hosts the 2017 PGA Championship, the season’s final major, as Jimmy Walker returns to defend his title. In 2016, he closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-shot victory over defending champion Jason Day.

**APOLOGIES TO ALL OF OUR VIEWERS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S. DUE TO TV LICENSING DEALS, WE CANNOT SHOW HIGHLIGHTS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S. NORMAL SERVICE WILL RESUME NEXT WEEK.**

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.

Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR‘ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‚The Takeaway‘.

