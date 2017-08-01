2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Strategy Analysis
Before the team signs out for the F1 summer break, there’s just time to reflect on an eventful Hungarian GP.
We examine how a radio failure may have impacted the race and hear how the team dealt with the much debated switchback between Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
Download the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport app: https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/officialapp/
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)