2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Strategy Analysis

Before the team signs out for the F1 summer break, there’s just time to reflect on an eventful Hungarian GP.

We examine how a radio failure may have impacted the race and hear how the team dealt with the much debated switchback between Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

