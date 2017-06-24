Submit Video
HomeVideosMotorsport2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Qualifying Reaction

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Qualifying Reaction

Motorsport
0 Comments

Lewis Hamilton expresses delight at a 66th F1 pole „as exciting as my first“ before qualifying reaction from Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Felipe Massa, Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer.

For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/

Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1

Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)
Formel1Motorsport

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE