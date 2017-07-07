2017 Australian Open | Samsonov Semifinal Review

Listen to 41-year-old Vladimir Samsonov as he comments on his performance in his semifinal at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Platinum Australian Open against England’s Paul Drinkhall

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)