2017 Australian Grand Prix – Race Report – Sauber F1 Team

Mixed feelings for the Sauber F1 Team during our 25th anniversary season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Antonio Giovinazzi finished his first ever Formula One race at the Albert Park in P12 putting in a strong performance. Conversely, Marcus Ericsson was unlucky as his Sauber C36-Ferrari got damaged after an incident with another car on lap one.

