2017 Australian Grand Prix: Pre-Race Press Conference Highlights
Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Estaban Ocon speak to the media ahead of the first race of the season – the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com
Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/
Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1
Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)