2017 Australian Grand Prix: Pre-Race Press Conference Highlights

Motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Estaban Ocon speak to the media ahead of the first race of the season – the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

