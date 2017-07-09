2016 Rough Diamonds Training Camp I Thomas Hock: Markerless Motion Capture – Q&A Part 1

During the Rough Diamonds training camp, September 6-12, 2016 in Luxembourg, aside from the two coaching workshops by Li Xiaodong, Zhang Yining, Feng Zhe and Chang Xiao that addressed the quality of the training (focus, preparation, intensity, exercises) and what it takes to bring the players training to the level that leads to high performance, Thomas Hock presented the advantages of using a markerless motion capture system to analyze a Table Tennis players movement.

Thomas Hock is a sport scientist with a Masters degree at the Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena which is one of the ten oldest universities in Germany.

During this Q&A he talks about:

– High speed cameras, and 4 camera systems & how motion capture systems are evolving (0:00-5:20)

– Using motion capture during competition & how to get useful and practical information that can be applied in further development (5:20- 12:02)

– Using motion capture during competition (12:02-15:13)

