After yesterday’s (31st May) racing was rescheduled due to a lack of

wind, Round Robin 2 racing continued today in light conditions. The racing was super close, especially in the final battle between Groupama Team France and Land Rover BAR which saw a lead change every single leg. Some teams secured their place in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, while others are still on the hunt.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)